Dr. John Nwogu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Nwogu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John Nwogu MD901 Leighton Ave Ste 702, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-2577
The Cardiovascular Clinics PC1131 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-0025
Rmc-stringfellow Memorial Hospital301 E 18th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-2577
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nwogu and his staff are very competent, as well as being very cordial and understanding. They have made a difference in my health and well-being.
About Dr. John Nwogu, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwogu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwogu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nwogu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwogu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwogu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwogu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwogu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwogu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.