Overview

Dr. John Nwofia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Nwofia works at Pain and Spine Consultants in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.