Dr. John Nwofia, MD
Dr. John Nwofia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Pain and Spine Consultants1805 Williamson Ct, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 219-7622
Pain and Spine Consultants210 23rd Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2186
Pain and Spine Consultants1633 W Main St Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 703-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Nwofia has always treated me with great respect, concern and care. He listens carefully and is always open to options and suggestions. He has a wonderful manner and is so courteous. Everyone in the office is caring and helps me with my needs, always going the “extra mile”
About Dr. John Nwofia, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago/Schwab Rehab Hosp
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwofia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwofia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwofia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwofia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwofia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwofia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwofia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwofia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwofia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.