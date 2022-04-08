Dr. John Nowins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nowins, MD
Overview
Dr. John Nowins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Nowins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Medical/Surgical Specialists3380 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 848-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowins?
Dr.Nowins is the best OB/GYN in Las Vegas. I am a high risk (diabetic, pre eclampsia and has a thyroid problem) and had history of still birth. When Dr. Nowins found out what happened. He gave me an assurance that this wont ever happen again while in his care. Finally after trying for 8 yrs with my husband, We were finally blessed with a baby boy. Dr.Nowins made sure everything goes smoothly. And now my son is 4months old. Super greatful to Dr.Nowins. I will never change OB/GYN. I highly recommend Dr.Nowins, he is one of the few Dr. out here that really care for his patients.
About Dr. John Nowins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912047176
Education & Certifications
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowins works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.