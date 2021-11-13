Dr. John Northup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Northup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Northup, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Northup works at
Locations
1
Savannah Medical Group12345 Mercy Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (954) 980-0856
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Yes; I would recommend both friends & family to be treated by Dr. Northup. He always carefully and thoroughly explains my health conditions and advises the best treatment for me as a patient. As a result of his personal and professional consults with me, after being treated by Dr. Northup I have recovered from several conditions that I had been dealing with for many years. His educational background and experience as a physician has proven to me to be unmatched by many in the medical field today.
About Dr. John Northup, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1023232527
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- New York Hospital
- Yale University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Northup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northup works at
Dr. Northup has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Northup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northup.
