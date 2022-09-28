See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Largo, FL
Dr. John Norris, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Norris, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Norris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Norris works at Pinellas Arrhythmia Associates in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinellas Arrhythmia Associates
    516 Lakeview Rd, Largo, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Basilar Impression Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinoatrial Node Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasospasm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?

    Sep 28, 2022
    I first met Dr John Norris when I was trying to control my afib around 2002. He continued to keep me functional until around 2008 when my afib could no longer be controlled by my meds. During that time he had to reset set my heart on several occasions successfully. In 2008, he successfully preformed an abalation. The abalation had my heart in rhythm until late 2021. In late 2021, I started to go out of rhythm. He successfully reset my heart on several occasion. The time that the reset worked continued to get shorter and shorter. In late 2022, he performed my second abalation and it appears to be working. I am almost 82 years old due to DR Norris's efforts. I recommend him as highly as I can. If you have questions, contact me. Jim Rustin
    J.R — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Norris, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Norris, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Norris to family and friends

    Dr. Norris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Norris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Norris, MD.

    About Dr. John Norris, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689751901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine|Penn State University-Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Reading Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Reading Hospital|Reading Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris works at Pinellas Arrhythmia Associates in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Norris’s profile.

    Dr. Norris has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Norris, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.