Overview

Dr. John Norman Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Norman Sr works at Associates In Orthopedics & Sports Medicine PC in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.