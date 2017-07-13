Dr. John Nordlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nordlund, MD
Overview
Dr. John Nordlund, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nordlund works at
Locations
Williamsburg Retina Center Pllc113 Bulifants Blvd Ste A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 220-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norlund and staff are really caring and do a great job at explaining procedures. I have fully confidence in them.
About Dr. John Nordlund, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841275831
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Wash U St Louis
- Wash U St Louis
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordlund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordlund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordlund works at
Dr. Nordlund has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordlund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordlund.
