Dr. John Noles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Noles, MD is a Registered Nurse in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Noles works at
Locations
-
1
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His staff works as team like a well oiled machine taking excellent care of his patients! I changed over to him from another Dr and have not been happier with the help I have received! It amazes me every time the nurses call me back the same day about any issue. If there is an award for Drs of excellence he and his staff should receive it, they have more than earned it! Thank all of you from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. John Noles, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1417937012
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Noles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.