Dr. John Noles, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Noles, MD is a Registered Nurse in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Noles works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 136 ratings
Patient Ratings (136)
5 Star
(116)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(13)
Dec 03, 2022
His staff works as team like a well oiled machine taking excellent care of his patients! I changed over to him from another Dr and have not been happier with the help I have received! It amazes me every time the nurses call me back the same day about any issue. If there is an award for Drs of excellence he and his staff should receive it, they have more than earned it! Thank all of you from the bottom of my heart.
Kathy Elston — Dec 03, 2022
Photo: Dr. John Noles, MD
About Dr. John Noles, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417937012
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Methodist Hosps Of Dallas|University Tx Southwestern Med School
Internship
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Noles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Noles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

136 patients have reviewed Dr. Noles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

