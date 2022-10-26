Dr. John P Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John P Nolan, MD
Overview
Dr. John P Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Lawrenceville2A Princess Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Hamilton2501 Kuser Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Visits are pleasant, usually on time and satisfying. The staff are kind, knowledgeable and helpful with any questions you may have (never rushed).
About Dr. John P Nolan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417953258
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennslyvania
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia
- La Salle University Philadelphia, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan works at
