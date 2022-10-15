Overview

Dr. John Nogueira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Nogueira works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.