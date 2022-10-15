Dr. John Nogueira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nogueira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Nogueira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Nogueira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Neurology Group211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nogueira?
Dr Nogueira answered all my questions and explained his findings clearly.
About Dr. John Nogueira, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578513743
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Montefiore Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nogueira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nogueira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nogueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nogueira works at
Dr. Nogueira has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nogueira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogueira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogueira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nogueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nogueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.