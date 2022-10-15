See All Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. John Nogueira, MD

Neurology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Nogueira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Nogueira works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Hackensack Neurology Group
    211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-0677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr Nogueira answered all my questions and explained his findings clearly.
    — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. John Nogueira, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578513743
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nogueira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nogueira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nogueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nogueira works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nogueira’s profile.

    Dr. Nogueira has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nogueira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogueira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogueira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nogueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nogueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

