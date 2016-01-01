Dr. John Niven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Niven, MD
Overview
Dr. John Niven, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Niven works at
Locations
Access Health Care Systems Inc333 W 41st St Ste 202, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-7058
Susana Leal Khouri MD PA2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions (305) 672-7058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Niven, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1336167634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niven has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Niven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.