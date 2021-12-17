Overview

Dr. John Nitsche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Nitsche works at Hand Center Of Louisiana in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.