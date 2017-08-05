Dr. John Nino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nino, MD
Overview
Dr. John Nino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Locations
Shalini Kansal MD1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 7, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 819-1435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vivek Gupta, MD | Wellstar ENT4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 205, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 801-5020
John Nino6002 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I've ever had, very experienced and treated me in a professional manner. I have been to many ENT specialists and no one could treat me as well as Dr. Nino. Very kind and always makes patients feel very comfortable. I would recommend to everyone!
About Dr. John Nino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
