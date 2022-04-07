See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. John Nienow, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Nienow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.

Dr. Nienow works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castro
    595 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 593-1133
  2. 2
    Feldman Medical Group
    2300 California St Ste 306, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 202-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Nienow took over Dr. Gary Feldman’s practice 2 or 3 years ago, whom I saw regularly for various health concerns. Since 1983, I have seen every doctor who subsequently took over this practice, so his predecessor could move on to other goals. When Dr. Feldman notified me that he was leaving to work with Doctors Without Borders, he gave me positive information about Dr. Nienow that alleviated my anxiety. After numerous appointments over the years, Dr. Nienow has earned my trust, and I have been provided with expert feedback on my healthcare needs. He is very supportive, and he has seen me through some tense moments, primarily over my intense fears of opiate withdrawal, which I take for lower back injuries. My partner and I are very content with the care Dr. Nienow provides us both.
    Michael — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Nienow, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861472649
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
