Dr. John Nichols, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (8)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Nichols, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.

Dr. Nichols works at Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group in Greenville, SC with other offices in Asheville, NC, West Columbia, SC and Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PREG Greenville
    17 Caledon Ct Ste C, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7734
  2. 2
    Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    76 Peachtree Rd Ste 210, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-8284
  3. 3
    Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    2324 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 726-3600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 583-2669

Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Nichols, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548248529
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    U TX Sthwstrn Med Ctr
    Residency
    U AL
    Medical Education
    Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

