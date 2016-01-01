Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Nichols, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Nichols works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PREG Greenville17 Caledon Ct Ste C, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7734
-
2
Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group76 Peachtree Rd Ste 210, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 210-8284
-
3
Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group2324 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 726-3600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
-
4
Reproductive Endocrinology Group1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-2669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
About Dr. John Nichols, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548248529
Education & Certifications
- U TX Sthwstrn Med Ctr
- U AL
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.