Dr. John Nicewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Nicewicz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Nicewicz works at
Locations
Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 788-7211Monday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicewicz listens and pays attention. He is usually on time, which I truly appreciate.
About Dr. John Nicewicz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164463667
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart & Lung Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Rutgers U
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicewicz has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicewicz.
