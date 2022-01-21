See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. John Nicewicz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Nicewicz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Nicewicz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Nicewicz works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. LEWIS WESSELIUS, MD
Dr. LEWIS WESSELIUS, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. KENNETH SAKATA, MD
Dr. KENNETH SAKATA, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar,, MD
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar,, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases
    6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-7211
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicewicz?

    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Nicewicz listens and pays attention. He is usually on time, which I truly appreciate.
    DogLover — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Nicewicz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Nicewicz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicewicz to family and friends

    Dr. Nicewicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nicewicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Nicewicz, MD.

    About Dr. John Nicewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164463667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Deborah Heart & Lung Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nicewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicewicz works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nicewicz’s profile.

    Dr. Nicewicz has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Nicewicz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.