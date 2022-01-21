Overview

Dr. John Nicewicz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Nicewicz works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.