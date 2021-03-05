Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Family Medicine701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7800
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very through. Excellent communication skills. Easy to talk to. Extremely knowledgeable. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. John Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1588712525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
