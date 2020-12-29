See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. John Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (617)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Sugar Land Plastic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Plastic Surgery
    16614 Creek Bend Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-8000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 617 ratings
    Patient Ratings (617)
    5 Star
    (562)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Nguyen has changed my life. I was born with my father's nose, which was not the most flattering feature for a woman. For most of my life, I played soccer and my nose had much trauma to it, which made my nose a more noticeable feature than I wanted. When I stumbled upon Dr. Nguyen's work, his artistry did not drastically change a person's face. That made me feel comfortable and I felt I was in good hands to trust him with this much-needed change to my face. It was a smooth process. His staff was very professional and nurturing. Dr. Nguyen is down to earth and truly believes in making you your most aesthetically best. It is an art to him. He looked at me and said what happened? It was then, someone actually validated it could be better, instead of the cliche of accepting yourself. My husband looked at him and said, "I love her nose," then Dr. Nguyen looked at me and shrugged his shoulders with empathy because he knew how I felt about it. And I felt for him as a Plas
    Dr. Nguyen Changed My Life — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. John Nguyen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Education & Certifications

    • The Methodist Hospital
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
