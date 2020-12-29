Dr. John Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nguyen, MD
Dr. John Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Plastic Surgery16614 Creek Bend Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen has changed my life. I was born with my father's nose, which was not the most flattering feature for a woman. For most of my life, I played soccer and my nose had much trauma to it, which made my nose a more noticeable feature than I wanted. When I stumbled upon Dr. Nguyen's work, his artistry did not drastically change a person's face. That made me feel comfortable and I felt I was in good hands to trust him with this much-needed change to my face. It was a smooth process. His staff was very professional and nurturing. Dr. Nguyen is down to earth and truly believes in making you your most aesthetically best. It is an art to him. He looked at me and said what happened? It was then, someone actually validated it could be better, instead of the cliche of accepting yourself. My husband looked at him and said, "I love her nose," then Dr. Nguyen looked at me and shrugged his shoulders with empathy because he knew how I felt about it. And I felt for him as a Plas
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1245442136
- The Methodist Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
617 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.