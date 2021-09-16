Dr. John Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ng, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Kind. Patient and loved his calm non judgmental attitude. Listened to my concerns and validated my fears.
About Dr. John Ng, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225287048
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
