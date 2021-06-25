See All Psychiatrists in Aiea, HI
Dr. John Neuhaus, MD

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Neuhaus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Neuhaus works at Diagnostic Laboratory Services - Aiea in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Diagnostic Laboratory Services - Aiea
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 723-9344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr Neuhaus has helped our family for over 10 years. He is so understanding, easy to talk to, experienced and smart! He and his caring staff have been an incredible support to us.
    Meliss — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. John Neuhaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700085321
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Neuhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuhaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neuhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neuhaus works at Diagnostic Laboratory Services - Aiea in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Neuhaus’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

