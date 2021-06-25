Overview

Dr. John Neuhaus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Neuhaus works at Diagnostic Laboratory Services - Aiea in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.