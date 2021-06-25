Dr. John Neuhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Neuhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Neuhaus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Neuhaus works at
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Laboratory Services - Aiea99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 301, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 723-9344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuhaus?
Dr Neuhaus has helped our family for over 10 years. He is so understanding, easy to talk to, experienced and smart! He and his caring staff have been an incredible support to us.
About Dr. John Neuhaus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700085321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuhaus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuhaus works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.