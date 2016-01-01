Overview

Dr. John Nemecek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Nemecek works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.