Overview

Dr. John Nelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Advanced Physician Services in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.