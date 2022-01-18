Dr. John Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
John R. Nelson M.d. Inc.7061 N Whitney Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-0224
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
10,000 patients and 2 heart attacks in 10 years. No cardiologist can claim these phenomenal numbers. If you are interested in not dying from heart disease then consider Dr. Nelson. Unquestioningly, the foremost preventative cardiologist on the West Coast if not the entire USA. One of few Docs who is still altruistic. Signed a long time patient of Doc Nelson
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003908591
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.