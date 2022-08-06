Dr. John Neiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Neiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Neiner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Neiner works at
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Specialists FL, Fort Myers, FL39 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-1616
Premiere Oncology24 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
office is great...saw Victoria first and she had a suspicion about my nasopharyngeal and ordered a cat scan. the scan showed a mass and Dr. Neiner did a biopsy and placed a tube in my ear. biopsy was malignant..good catch by Victoria. Dr.Neiner ordered a pet scan and referred me to an oncologist. I initally went there because of hearing loss in one ear, and I am very grateful for Victoria and Dr. Neiner.
About Dr. John Neiner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1629334230
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiner works at
Dr. Neiner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.