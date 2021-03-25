Dr. John Nees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Nees, MD
Dr. John Nees, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Strax Rejuventaion4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-3500
Peter C Somers MD400 W 41st St Ste 512, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions
Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics950 Glades Rd Ste 5, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 395-1100
Dr nees is the greatest master in creating curves, i did my bbl in 2017 of march and I'm still thickkkk??????????????????????????
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Jackson Meml University Miami
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nees.
