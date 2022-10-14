See All Psychiatrists in Colleyville, TX
Dr. John Naus, MD

Psychiatry
3 (115)
Offers telehealth

Dr. John Naus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colleyville, TX. 

Dr. Naus works at John Naus M.D.,P.A. in Colleyville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    John Naus M.D., P.A.
    5017 Heritage Ave Ste 102, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 545-9100

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (50)
    I am so pleased to say that after searching for so many years I have hit the jackpot. Dr. Naus is so full of information and explains it very well. He took the time to sit with me and talk about what was going on with “me” So many other places I have been to it’s like cattle call. Moving forward I know that I am going to get an end result. It isn’t going to be instantaneous, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
    Kim Duvail — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. John Naus, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1932328291
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Naus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naus works at John Naus M.D.,P.A. in Colleyville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Naus’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Naus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

