Dr. John Nassif, MD
Dr. John Nassif, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
All Saints Eye Center1435 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 592-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Myers Office8660 College Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2189
Shahla Medical Group2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 948-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
I highly recommend Dr. Nassif for upper or lower eye ?? surgery. I had my eye lid surgery done in 2018 and I feel great. Dr. Nassif explains everything you need to know and recommends amazing ?? soaps and awesome skin care regimen.
About Dr. John Nassif, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Flowers Clinic Honolulu
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nassif has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
