Dr. John Nassif, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Nassif, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Nassif works at All Saints Eye Center in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Saints Eye Center
    1435 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 592-5511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Myers Office
    8660 College Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2189
  3. 3
    Shahla Medical Group
    2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 948-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 21, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Nassif for upper or lower eye ?? surgery. I had my eye lid surgery done in 2018 and I feel great. Dr. Nassif explains everything you need to know and recommends amazing ?? soaps and awesome skin care regimen.
    Fabiola Zapf — Jun 21, 2020
    About Dr. John Nassif, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982698049
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Flowers Clinic Honolulu
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
