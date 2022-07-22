See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. John Nassar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Nassar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Nassar works at John A Nassar MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John A Nassar MD PC
    8205 N Via De Negocio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    When I met Dr.Nassar , I was so surprised when he suggested PRP For my tendon damage . He was so honest and didn’t just want to do surgery without trying this alternative first . He is very progressive and after 6 months , my ankle is just like new .
    Dorothy Ferry — Jul 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Nassar, MD
    About Dr. John Nassar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932189057
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute Bone and Joint Disorders
    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassar works at John A Nassar MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nassar’s profile.

    Dr. Nassar has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

