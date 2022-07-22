Overview

Dr. John Nassar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Nassar works at John A Nassar MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.