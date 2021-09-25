Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Nasr, MD
Dr. John Nasr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-7928
- Wheeling Hospital
Dr. John Nasr is extremely knowledgeable and a brilliant gastroenterologist. He listens and is honest. I followed him to Wheeling Hospital because I trust his judgment and expertise. He explained everything about my procedure in a clear manner. He is kind and friendly and listened to my concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a great specialist.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasr speaks Arabic.
