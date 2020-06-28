Overview

Dr. John Nairn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Nairn works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA, West Mifflin, PA, Greensburg, PA and Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.