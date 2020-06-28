See All Ophthalmologists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. John Nairn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Nairn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Nairn works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA, West Mifflin, PA, Greensburg, PA and Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344
  2. 2
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    97 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250
  3. 3
    Aio
    9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 653-3080
  4. 4
    AIO Greensburg
    2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 837-5834
  5. 5
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    120 Hollywood Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 282-9547

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Nairn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528064912
    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • St Francis Med Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Nairn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nairn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nairn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nairn has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nairn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Nairn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nairn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nairn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nairn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

