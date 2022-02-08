Dr. John Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Myers, MD
Dr. John Myers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Retina Specialty Institute5150 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-6759
Sunil Gupta MD LLC2000 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 476-6759
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I called Dr Myers' office this morning to schedule an emergency retina visit while out of town. Everyone I scpoke to was very accomodating and scheduled me to be seen in just 1 1/2 hours. I can't explain what a relief this was since I was unfamiliar with this new retina problem. His staff collected all of the needed tests in a professional efficient manner. Dr Myers sat with me, explained my problem, possible treatments, and answered all of my questions. He gave me specific instructions to avoid any complications and discussed follow-up care once I return home, and sent detailed notes to my retina specialist back home. My husband and I are frequent visitors in this area and so grateful to know he's right there for me while visiting our grandkids. Thank you!
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881661585
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
