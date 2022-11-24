Dr. John Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. John Murray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta GA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Locations
-
1
UF Health Surgery4555 Emerson St Ste 230 Bldg 1, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 605-4901
-
2
UF Health Surgery653 W 8th St Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 605-4902
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Murray. He's been great during this whole ordeal!
About Dr. John Murray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1104869510
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Atlanta GA
- Plastic Surgery
