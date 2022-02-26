Dr. John Murchison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murchison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Murchison, MD
Dr. John Murchison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Knoxville Eye Surgery Center LLC160 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 251-0338
Baptist Eye Surgeons Pllc4528 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 579-3920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Eye Surgeons - West Knoxville Location140 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 579-3920
Dr. Murchison has been my highly trusted ophthalmologist for over 20 years. He is consistently professional and carefully explains options for treatment. I recommend him without reservation.
Dr. Murchison has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratoconus and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murchison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
