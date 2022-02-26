Overview

Dr. John Murchison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Murchison works at Baptist Eye Surgeons in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Keratoconus and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.