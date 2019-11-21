See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John Munyak, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Munyak, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Munyak works at Maimonides Bone & Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dov M. Kolker M.d.p.c.
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7400
  2. 2
    26 Court St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2019
    It was the most satisfying experience I’ve had at 6010 Bay Parkway. The office staff especially the young man and young lady at the front desk were excellent. The office was jam packed. Dr Munyak was recommended to me by Dr Stella Bard my Arthritis doctor. She was on the money. Dr Munyak is personable, knowledgeable, and answered all the questions I had pertaining to my knees and hips. Performed gel shots with zero pain. God bless both of these doctors.
    Priscilla Pendola — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. John Munyak, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366501546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Munyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munyak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munyak works at Maimonides Bone & Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Munyak’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Munyak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munyak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

