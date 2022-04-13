Dr. Munneke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Munneke, MD
Overview
Dr. John Munneke, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Munneke works at
Locations
Independent Medical Exams LLC36 W Memorial Rd Ste B9, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 755-9702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munneke?
Dr Munneke is honest and invested in his patients
About Dr. John Munneke, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235219825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Munneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Munneke works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Munneke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
