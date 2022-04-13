See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. John Munneke, MD

Occupational Medicine
2.5 (19)
47 years of experience
Dr. John Munneke, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Munneke works at Independent Medical Exams LLC in Oklahoma City, OK.

    Independent Medical Exams LLC
    Independent Medical Exams LLC
36 W Memorial Rd Ste B9, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 755-9702

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Apr 13, 2022
Dr Munneke is honest and invested in his patients
DJW — Apr 13, 2022
  Occupational Medicine
  47 years of experience
  English
  1235219825
  UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Munneke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Munneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Munneke works at Independent Medical Exams LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Munneke’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Munneke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munneke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

