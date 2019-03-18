Overview

Dr. John Mullins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Mullins works at Primary Health Medical Group South Nampa in Nampa, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID and Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.