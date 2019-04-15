See All Plastic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. John Muldowney, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. John Muldowney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.

Dr. Muldowney works at Brian J. Kobienia MD PA in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brian J. Kobienia MD PA
    7450 France Ave S Ste 220, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 925-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2019
    My wife had breast augmentation surgery 10 years ago, she looks great!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. John Muldowney, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952335960
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Muldowney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldowney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muldowney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muldowney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muldowney works at Brian J. Kobienia MD PA in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Muldowney’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldowney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldowney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldowney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldowney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

