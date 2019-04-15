Dr. John Muldowney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldowney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Muldowney, MD
Overview
Dr. John Muldowney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
Brian J. Kobienia MD PA7450 France Ave S Ste 220, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had breast augmentation surgery 10 years ago, she looks great!
About Dr. John Muldowney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952335960
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muldowney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muldowney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muldowney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldowney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldowney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldowney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldowney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.