Dr. Muenchrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Muenchrath, MD
Overview
Dr. John Muenchrath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Summit Pacific Medical Center and Willapa Harbor Hospital.
Dr. Muenchrath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America404 Yauger Way SW Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4614
-
2
North Bend Medical Center1900 Woodland Dr, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Directions (541) 267-5151
- 3 412 Black Hills Ln SW Ste B, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 956-2565
Hospital Affiliations
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
- Willapa Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muenchrath?
When dealing with urology there is nothing funny to me, but Doctor Muenchrath made me feel easy and confident. He even has a good sense of humor with his exam he nicknamed "Chandelier". I would recommend him to anyone in a heart beat.
About Dr. John Muenchrath, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104801356
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muenchrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muenchrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muenchrath works at
Dr. Muenchrath has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muenchrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muenchrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muenchrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muenchrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muenchrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.