Dr. John Muenchrath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Summit Pacific Medical Center and Willapa Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Muenchrath works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates in Olympia, WA with other offices in Coos Bay, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.