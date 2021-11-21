Dr. John Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. John Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
University Pediatrics320 E Armstrong Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 680-7600
Teverbaugh/Croland/Muller ObGyn2419 W Cornerstone Ct, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 628-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is 2nd to None . The BEST… Super Friendly w/ Wonderful bedside manners I’ve been his patient for MANY YEARS and I would Not recommend Anyone else . I love to see him Smile
About Dr. John Mueller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
