Dr. John Moy, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. John Moy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Moy works at Jem Podiatry of Greater Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Windermere, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jem Podiatry of Greater Orlando
    3936 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 277-2799
  2. 2
    Energy Wellness Center
    2883 Maguire Rd, Windermere, FL 34786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 277-2799
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2022
    I am very impressed with Dr. John Moy. Cannot wait to to feel better, and now I see that in my future. His pleasant approach and confidence was refreshing! I so appreciate his knowledge about how the body can heal if we take care of it. Thank you Dr. Moy!
    About Dr. John Moy, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    • 1649251786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Moy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moy speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

