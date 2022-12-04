Dr. John Moy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moy, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Moy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Moy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jem Podiatry of Greater Orlando3936 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 277-2799
-
2
Energy Wellness Center2883 Maguire Rd, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 277-2799
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moy?
I am very impressed with Dr. John Moy. Cannot wait to to feel better, and now I see that in my future. His pleasant approach and confidence was refreshing! I so appreciate his knowledge about how the body can heal if we take care of it. Thank you Dr. Moy!
About Dr. John Moy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1649251786
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.