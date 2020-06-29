Overview

Dr. John Motto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Motto works at Dynamic Health Solutions LLC in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.