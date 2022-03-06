Overview

Dr. John Motta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Motta works at Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute I Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

