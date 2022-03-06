Dr. John Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Motta, MD
Overview
Dr. John Motta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Motta last week for the first time and I was impressed with the doctor and his entire staff. My appointment was at 9 am and there was no wait. My dealings with the doctor and i his staff was great. Everyone was so pleasant and professional. It was a really pleasant experience.
About Dr. John Motta, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- General Surgery, Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
