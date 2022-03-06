See All Vascular Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. John Motta, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Motta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Motta works at Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute I Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    670 Glades Rd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Mar 06, 2022
I saw Dr Motta last week for the first time and I was impressed with the doctor and his entire staff. My appointment was at 9 am and there was no wait. My dealings with the doctor and i his staff was great. Everyone was so pleasant and professional. It was a really pleasant experience.
Steven Hickman — Mar 06, 2022
Photo: Dr. John Motta, MD
About Dr. John Motta, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1619965928
Education & Certifications

  • Vascular Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center
  • Emory U Affil Hosps
  • General Surgery, Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Motta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Motta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Motta works at Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute I Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Motta’s profile.

Dr. Motta has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

