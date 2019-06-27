Overview

Dr. John Moss, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moss works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.