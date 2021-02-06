Dr. Mosolino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Mosolino, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Mosolino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
John A Mosolino DPM810 Abbott Blvd Ste G1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, took the time to answer questions
About Dr. John Mosolino, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1184622748
Education & Certifications
- MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosolino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosolino speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosolino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosolino.
