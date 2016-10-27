See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. John Morton, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Morton, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with U of NC

Dr. Morton works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Yale Bariatric Surgery
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-6237
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2016
    He is a highly skilled surgeon who knows what he is doing. He just performed surgery for a hiatal hernia and I could not be happier with the outcome. No pain after only one day out and am thankful to have had him as my doctor.
    Penny Ellis in Boulder Creek, CA. — Oct 27, 2016
    Penny Ellis in Boulder Creek, CA. — Oct 27, 2016
    Photo: Dr. John Morton, MD
    About Dr. John Morton, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1972638054
    Education & Certifications

    • U of NC
    • Swedish Med Ctr
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • General Surgery
