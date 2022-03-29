Dr. John Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Morton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Affiliates in Gastroenterology PA101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a first visit with Dr. Morton yesterday. I came to him after seeing many different doctors about my issues. He was pleasant, caring, respectful and attentive. He spent over a half hour just talking to me about my condition. He gave me some very helpful information about lifestyle changes and also the name of a gastroenterologist surgeon. He went through the records that I brought to him. Told me of a few tests I would probably need. He even telephoned me later that evening to tell me that he found one of the tests he was looking for in that paperwork. He didn’t want me to have to repeat it since I already had it. I was very impressed that a doctor would take the time to go through my records and call me at 8:30 in the evening after leaving his office. In todays world, it’s nice to know there are truly doctors who care about their patients. Thank you Dr. Morton for your kindness. It was truly appreciated!
About Dr. John Morton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659471720
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.