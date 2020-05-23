Dr. John Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. John Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. M. was very thorough and informative. He took his time and made sure we knew what was going on.
About Dr. John Morrison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1629042734
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.