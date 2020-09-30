Dr. John Morris III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Morris III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Morris III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Locations
Community Orthopedic Medical Group Mission Viejo26401 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 101, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Trauma Care and admissions26371 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-0544
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morris performed surgery on my index finger recently to clean up the joint and remove the damage from arthritis. The surgery went great, the incision scar is barely visible and I no longer have any pain in the joint! I would highly recommend Dr. Morris.
About Dr. John Morris III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396703161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morris III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.