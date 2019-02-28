See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. John Morris, MD

Nephrology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Morris, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1805 Moriah Woods Blvd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38117
    Satellite Wellbound of Memphis
    780 Truse Pkwy Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38117

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2019
    Dr Morris is one of the best doctors. My husband was in the hospital for 6 months in acute Renal failure along with many other issues. Dr. Morris was able to keep a watchful eye out and help in more ways than I can mention. Without Dr. Morris as a key member of his team of professionals I have no doubt my husband would not have made it. I am so thankful for him and his staff
    Deb in Olive Branch, MS — Feb 28, 2019
    About Dr. John Morris, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn
    • Univ of Tennessee
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Washington and Lee University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

