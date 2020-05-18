Dr. John Moriarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moriarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moriarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Moriarty, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Locations
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a UCLA alum, I found Dr. Moriarty for my boyfriend who had blood clots and had been in intensive care a month at a local OC hospital following knee surgery. After this small hospital almost killed him and he had blood clots twice and doctors there had not resolved anything, I scheduled him to see Dr. Moriarty. You cannot believe how sick this man was. One month in ICU and 40 lb weight loss. Other docs said swelling was normal and blood clots would go away eventually. Wrong. He just got sicker. I remembered my brother in law said to stay out of local hospitals for serious surgeries. Go to RESEARCH hospitals!!!! I found this Dr. at UCLA that is a miracle in itself. We saw Dr Moriarty and It wasn’t a minute too soon. This wonderful doctor saved his life. His state of the art technology, bedside manner, experience and talent cannot be described. He is an angel for sure. There are not enough stars for this doctor. I am forever grateful to this man for saving my boyfriends life. Thank you
About Dr. John Moriarty, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- 1609009125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moriarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moriarty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moriarty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moriarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moriarty speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moriarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moriarty.
